Parents conflicted, 'Now that our 15 yo daughter is pregnant, should we tell her who her real mother is?' AITA? WEIRD UPDATES.

So me (53M) and my wife Rose (53F) had our older daughter Sarah (31F) when we were 22. We were young and broke, but managed and now we raised Sarah the best we could.
She got pregnant at 15. It was a very depressing time for her, she had to go to therapy, and never told us anything about the father, which always upset her, so we never pushed the issue.
She originally wanted to terminate, but kept canceling, and eventually told us she wanted to give her up for adoption. But five months into the pregnancy, when she was discussing with a social worker for a couple to adopt, the couple dropped out of the adoption.
After trying to find more couples, Sarah asked us if we wanted to adopt. Me and Rose were both 38 at this point, and we had both been discussing having another child, so we ended up adopting our daughter Ellie when Sarah had her at 16.
Two years after Ellie, me and my wife had our son Logan (13) biologically. Growing up we always planned on telling Ellie she was adopted, but we knew with telling her that, we had to tell her Sarah was her bio mother.
Sarah never became close with Ellie, not even as siters. She moved out after the birth and lived with Roses sister. She has always shown sisterly love to her Logan, but never towards Ellie.
There has always been conflicting feelings with Sarah I have seen posts on Sarah's Instagram where she posted a picture of what was supposed to be the five of us, but Ellie was cut out.
I confronted her about this and she says its too painful. However, a couple years ago Ellie's real mom showed up drunk begging us to let us see her "daughter". We talked to her and let her stay but did not let her near Ellie since she was drunk.
We found out from her husband she had suffered several miscarriages and was told to consider a surrogate.
She ended up doing that four years ago and has since had twins Jack and Jill (3M and F) who are biologically hers. Ellie has loved being an aunt to the twins and Sarah has encouraged this with Ellie, and has been inviting Ellie over her house for family time with Logan, who loves being an uncle.
We have asked Sarah that in light of the twins, and Ellie being close to them, wouldn't it be time to tell Ellie the truth, but Sarah keeps claiming she is not ready.
Recently Ellie came to us and has told us she is pregnant. This time it is a completely different situation, we have met the father, he is a child hood friend of hers and they decided they wanted to lost their virginities to each other.
We had the talk with Ellie long ago, as we did with Sarah. We approached the situation calmly and have since met with the father and his parents. Ellie is insistent on keeping the baby. She is 3 months along.
We have not told Sarah yet, we do not know how to approach the situation, we dont know how she will be able to take it. Me and my wife are considering telling Ellie the truth but we need Sarah to be there.
Trigger warning. Did you ever consider Sarah was raped and that's why she never told you about the father, wanted to terminate, and is incredibly distant from her daughter because she is the offspring of a rapist? Just a passing thought.
OP: Yes she has never said anything but we haves always suspected that is what happened, her therapist would be the only person who knows but whatever is said stays between them.
Please discuss contraception with your son if you haven't already. Also, why is her being pregnant a nudge to tell her she is your other daughter's biological child? Wouldn't that be a bit much just this second?
OP: Yeah we might hold off on telling her, but at the same time we dont know how Sarah will react fining out Ellie is pregnant. We have had the talk with all three of our children about contraception, they didnt want to use protection the first time, and thought "being careful" would not risk pregnancy.
I did think this straight away, wonder what will happen when one of them does a off the shelf dna test , probably will happen at some point
OP: I would not do a DNA test without Ellie knowing anything, because if Sarah was assaulted I would not want him around Ellie.
OP: I apologize the reason I was so specific about it is cause its the reason we have always been distant. My father died when I was 20, and we were all devastated. My mother was as well, but than told us months after my father died she was pregnant by a coworker, they married three months before Ethan was born.
Although we are distant I'm the closest sibling who communicates, none of my sisters have anything to do with him.
Sarah shoulda fessed up at the start. Did Ethan know Ellie was his when she was adopted? Surely it was no surprise. How could he go 15 years living a lie? Sarah too. This is so messed up.
OP: Ethan knew about being the father of Sarah's baby, he wanted Sarah to abort, which is why she wanted to abort in the beginning, but she decided on adoption.
Maybe it's time that you older daughter do for "her daughter" what you did for her!
OP: Ellie and her boyfriend fully intend on raising this baby as their own, with the support of me and my wife and his parents.
So I decided to write in an update as I'm still getting messages on this account. First I want to address the main issue.
I was wondering about advice on what to do after finding about my daughter Ellie 15 is pregnant, but that we had the exact same situation with her older sister Sarah 31, who is actually Ellie's biological mother.
Well, I decided to just focus on helping out Ellie, who is four months pregnant. We didn't want to stress her out by telling her about the adoption yet, in fact, we know we should have already told her a long time ago...
despite Sarah's emotions on the matter, its not like we even knew the details on Ellie's father, so that would have been Sarah's talk, but we as Ellie's -parents still should have told her the truth when she was younger.
A week after I made the post Ellie told family about the pregnancy. She had since told my parents, her boyfriends grandparents, and then of course, she has told Sarah. Sarah didnt react well, but told her she would support her.
Of course Sarah reached out to us after, very upset, but said she was ready to talk to Ellie, first about the adoption with us, and she said that she wanted to tell Ellie about her father alone.
We sat down and had the discussion, Ellie was of course upset, but calmed down after a while.
She of course had questions about her father, Sarah had that discussion with her, at the time I didnt know what she was told, and it was none of our business, but Ellie told us she knows who he is, and said she didnt want to reach out, so we moved on after that.
The other day I got a call from my sister-in-law Renee (31F), my brothers wife. She was angry and was asking what kind of sick ideas was Sarah putting in Ellie's head. She started mentioning stuff about Ellie's adoption, so after I got her to calm down she told me what happened.
She claimed that Ellie had messaged my brother Ethan (32) and told him about the adoption and wanted to talk to him.
This confused me because me and Ethan dont talk much, we were never really close because we are 21 years apart, he was my mothers late child and he always got along with mine and our sisters kids as they were all around the same age, and Ellie only saw him on the holidays, so telling him about the details in her life didnt make since.
Renee explained to me that Ellie claimed that Ethan was her father because that is what Sarah had told her and told him that he was going to be a grandpa. I had to sit down for a while. I called Sarah and we had a long conversation.
She told me that yes it was true that Ethan is Ellie's biological father. Sarah and Ethan were close when they were young, they were only eight months apart.
Sarah says that when they went thought puberty feelings changed and that every time she went to her grandmothers they would hide away from everyone and have "there own time".
Sarah was upset talking about this but told me that he never assaulted her and that it was always consensual. She never wanted to tell me because she was ashamed of the fact that the father of her baby was her uncle.
I have since talked to Ethan as well. He denied it to Ellie over text but told me that it was true. We exchanged a few words back and forth, even if this was consensual, how could he sleep with his own niece?
He had all these but I wasnt hearing it. He knew of the pregnancy and being Ellie's father the whole time, and he never even bothered to step up to say anything! I have talked to Ellie about it, she says she was upset when she found out, but she always thought she looked like my step-dads side of the family.
It upset me when she mentioned that because honestly I see it, its pretty obvious now. I always knew that Ellie favored whoever her father was because she didnt look like anyone on our side, but I never suspected Ethan.
My mother and step-dad have found out and Ethan told Renee it was true. She has left with their kids to stay with her family. Ethan has tried to reach out to Ellie now but I dont want her speaking to him, I'm still her father and I dont think she is safe being in touch with him...
Ellie has shown no interest in talking. I asked her why she reached out to him before talking to Sarah or us about it, and she said she just wanted to know his side of the story, but feels betrayed for being lied too.
