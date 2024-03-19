Parents conflicted, 'Now that our 15 yo daughter is pregnant, should we tell her who her real mother is?' AITA? WEIRD UPDATES.

She told me that yes it was true that Ethan is Ellie's biological father. Sarah and Ethan were close when they were young, they were only eight months apart.

Sarah says that when they went thought puberty feelings changed and that every time she went to her grandmothers they would hide away from everyone and have "there own time".

Sarah was upset talking about this but told me that he never assaulted her and that it was always consensual. She never wanted to tell me because she was ashamed of the fact that the father of her baby was her uncle. I have since talked to Ethan as well. He denied it to Ellie over text but told me that it was true. We exchanged a few words back and forth, even if this was consensual, how could he sleep with his own niece?