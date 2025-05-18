Grandma coaxes toddler to demand siblings, leading to isolation from fed up parents. AITA?

At that point my wife started to recover more as well. But she told me at the time she could not do that again. We admitted having another child was not going to happen anytime soon. But the more time that passed, the more we both felt done.

And then my wife and I agreed we were done done. I booked a vasectomy and made sure we protected ourselves. My wife is also looking at tubal ligation to doubly secure us for no more kids.

When our son was 2.5 my mother started questioning us on having more kids. We told her we were likely one and done. She pushed for us to reconsider and said every child should have a sibling or siblings.