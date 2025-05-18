Parents call son 'moron' for getting married; 'I hope the next time I see you is when you're in a freaking casket.' AITA? + UPDATE

He told me therapists don't care about anyone, and that the one and only therapist he went to compared him to "satan". I tried to be respectful but he just cut me off and began going on a tirade which was as arguably worse than any conversation we had in the past about my relationship.

You can probably guess how the conversation went, so I'll just lay out some of the crazy things he said: "I was a moron when I was 24, and believe me, so are you. You don't have a clue what you're doing."

"You two have had it easy being together during and since COVID. You didn't have enough hardship to test the relationship. You both never had other options." "I don't know her parents, and I don't care to ever know them."