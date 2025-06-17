Surgeon's child shocked to learn parents saved nothing for college despite high income. AITA?

I know I am mediocre, I am far from as brilliant as my parents but I lost my cool and told them off because I worked hard for my GPA and all I wanted to hear them say was good job. Not shit on it because it could have been better.

I did not ask to go to such high end schools, I begged to go public school probably would have fit in better. I don't belong in the school I am in. I will be fine, I have been able to save all the money I have earned while working and things will be okay. I still have a whole year to figure stuff out.

Anxious-Routine-5526