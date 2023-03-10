Parents fight over punishing their 7-year-old daughter for 'cheating' on her 'BF.'

Raising a child is hard. When is the right moment to teach them important life lessons like saving money, the birds and the bees, or even having healthy relationships? If someone has the answers to these questions, parents everywhere will Venmo you for them.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, a woman refuses to punish her 7-year-old daughter for 'cheating' on her 'boyfriend.'

She writes:

My husband and I have a 7-year-old daughter together, Layla. A few months ago, Layla got a 'boyfriend,' Lucas. They are both 7, so it's obviously not a real relationship. They hold hands sometimes, and they draw each other hearts for valentines day.