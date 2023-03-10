Parents fight over punishing their 7-year-old daughter for 'cheating' on her 'BF.'

Raising a child is hard. When is the right moment to teach them important life lessons like saving money, the birds and the bees, or even having healthy relationships? If someone has the answers to these questions, parents everywhere will Venmo you for them.
She writes:
My husband and I have a 7-year-old daughter together, Layla. A few months ago, Layla got a 'boyfriend,' Lucas. They are both 7, so it's obviously not a real relationship. They hold hands sometimes, and they draw each other hearts for valentines day.
This week, Layla was holding hands with another boy - who also sent Layla a valentine's day love letter - and Lucas took offense to it. We found out because Lucas' parents called to tell us Lucas won't be coming over to us this Saturday as originally planned because he is mad at Layla.