Parents fire their babysitter when they discover she's a Hooters waitress; AITA?

While parents hiring childcare workers are rightfully particularly cautious when selecting an employee, serving wings in a tight shirt at the local Hooters is hardly a threat to a child's safety.
So, when a waitress and babysitters decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about her former bosses, people were ready to weigh in.
Alright so I, F25, babysit for a couple of families every now and then because it's an easy way to make money and honestly I'm good at babysitting, though I wouldn't want to make it a full time career.
For my actual job I work as a Hooters Girl at my local Hooters, a job that I love. I don't mix the two and don't ever really need to tell anyone what I actually do for a job as I don't feel like there's a need to.
So this started when I started babysitting for a new family, some friends recommended me to them. So the first night it was fine I watched the kid and everything went well, no problems.
They ask another time in which I tell them that I had to work that night, which they understood and then a third time they request me and I let them know that I'm able to for the normal fee and everything so they agree.
Come the night I come over to watch the kid, they have some of their friends over and are all getting ready to leave when one of their friends asks them if they're okay letting a sex worker look after their child.
The father, let's call him Joe, M38, pulls me off to the side with his wife and ask if it's true. I told them that no I wasn't a sex worker, I worked at Hooters as a server. They got all mad saying that was still sex work and that I should have told that to them when they first asked about hiring me.
Long story short we got into an argument and they 'fired' me from watching their child and have now posted about it on Facebook to not have me hired to watch any kids. So AITA?
Edit: so I am not able to sue for defamation of character because of how they worded it but I can say that it no longer applies because in the last couple hours my job application for being a company model was accepted and I have since quit my Hooters job.
WhoaDuderinography said:
NTA. Hooters isn’t sex work. Those people are prudes and shameful for being so dramatic and also spreading your business on social media. It’s not like you are dancing around their children scantily clad.
Traditional_Weird_84 said:
So if this friend knows about you working at Hooters then that means they go to places looking for sex workers. Shouldn’t the dad be questioning his friendships? How could he allow his kids be around friends that go to places like Hooters? Obviously NTA.
PlateNo7021 said:
Lol NTA, people are out of their minds.
Vakend said:
NTA. Even if you were a sex worker it wouldn't change the quality of your work as a babysitter. I get that your morals and decision making skills could be called into question (by more close minded people), but as long as you treat the kids right I see no reason to hold your job against you.
EntrepreneurAmazing3 said:
NTA. But they are. Here's a question, how did the guy know you work at Hooters anyway? Must have been there. Oops.
Electronic_Fox_6383 said:
How is working as a server a sex worker, lol? No shame in sex work either, but what the af? NTA at all. You're honestly better off without them.
Everyone agreed unanimously here that these parents are laughably in the wrong here. Don't they know that Hooters advertises as a 'family restaurant?' Good riddance to this job.