Parents fire their babysitter when they discover she's a Hooters waitress; AITA?

Are you required to tell your employers about all of your side hustles before accepting a job in the gig economy?

While parents hiring childcare workers are rightfully particularly cautious when selecting an employee, serving wings in a tight shirt at the local Hooters is hardly a threat to a child's safety.

So, when a waitress and babysitters decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about her former bosses, people were ready to weigh in.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for not disclosing my job to the parents I was going to babysit for?

Alright so I, F25, babysit for a couple of families every now and then because it's an easy way to make money and honestly I'm good at babysitting, though I wouldn't want to make it a full time career.