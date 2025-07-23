'Parents forced me to go wedding dress shopping with them, proceeded to body shame me.'

Now trying to plan for my first child (hopefully), and the idea of pregnancy and the weight gain with it makes me cringe because I know they'll throw a hissy fit. My mother was a SAHM, my grandma came and took care of the kids so my mother had time to exercise back to her normal weight in no time...as a physician now, I don't think I can be back to my pre-pregnancy weight within 3 weeks of giving birth.

grayblue_grrl

Why are you still in contact with these people?

They don't like you or respect you.