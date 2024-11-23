'AITA for uninviting my parents' friends from my wedding after they yelled at me?'

"AITAH for refusing to let my parents friends come to my wedding after they yelled at me the week before?"

I got married in October and it was the most perfect day ever, but a week before the wedding, my dad’s friends called and SCREAMED at me. They are event coordinators and my dad asked them to help with my rehearsal dinner. The week before the wedding and a couple of days before the rehearsal, they were going to the reception place to check it out.

I actually work at the place I was having my rehearsal but I wasn’t working that day, so I let them know ahead of time I wouldn’t be there. I told my step mom that if they really needed something they could call and I would try to get there, but I was doing SO much that day to prepare for the wedding.