'Parents got my sister with serious issues a $25k car for Christmas. I got a phone case. AITA?' UPDATED

"AITA? Parents bought younger sister with serious issues a 25k car for Christmas while all I got was a phone case, been needing a car for a couple years, parents promised one, but gave her one instead."

In my family there are 2 kids (sister and I) and my parents. Christmas was coming up and I’ve been wanting a car for about a year now because I’ve recently gotten my Green P’s (Australian thing that you can get when you’re older than 18).

My parents have mentioned in the past the idea of me paying for half and they’ll cover the other half of a car under total 10k, I can afford this as I’ve saved most of my money from the 2 jobs I’ve kept since I was 14, so no biggie. I’ve also been relying on my mum to drive me to work for the last 4 years, so it was a smart move on their end rather then driving me the 30 mins each way every shift I’ve got.