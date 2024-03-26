Parents decide to hide 14 yo daughter's autism diagnosis from her. AITA? UPDATED

We come from a country where mental stuff isn't talked about. If anything, the person gets stigmatized for it, so we did our best to support our daughter with what we knew at the time. This isn't to excuse our actions, but rather to explain them.

A few hours after posting my original post, her mother and I had a long talk about this, reflecting on what we did wrong, and what we should do moving forward. I gave her space for a day or two before knocking on her door and asking her if she wanted to talk with me about it.

I apologized for what we did, telling her that we love her no matter what, and promised that we would be better parents moving forward.