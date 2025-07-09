'AITA for saying that my parents’ comments infantilizing me for my life choices and being disabled were demeaning and hurtful?'

They immediately said "But Haley's different, you're just a kid and she's a married mom of two." I asked if it would be okay to tell Haley that she's a baby because she never finished a degree.

They immediately said "what a cruel thing to say to someone" with horrified looks on their faces. I said that if it's cruel to call her a baby over something she hasn't accomplished it's equally cruel to say it to me.

They said that they didn't mean it in a hurtful way and I said that they themselves said it was a cruel thing to say and still decided it was ok to say to me. They immediately said that "that's different" and "you wouldn't understand" when I asked how exactly it was different, which seems like a cop out to me.