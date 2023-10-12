Parents at bar tell strangers to 'tone it down' on loud swearing, complain to manager. AITA?

My wife & two other friends come over & ask if everything is ok, and the lady repeats it to them as well, saying how we’re being obnoxious. So we tell her that we’re in a BAR, they chose to bring children into a place they KNEW was a bar, and if they didn’t want the kids to be around some drunk people who were swearing & being kinda loud, then don’t bring children to a freaking bar.

We go back to our game of 301. Her & her husband then give us dirty looks & end up leaving, while telling the manager that WE were the reason he lost their business. He never said anything to us though. We’re we too AH-ish?

Here's what the top commenters had to say here:

Uppity-Eldian said: