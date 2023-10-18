Parents let favorite child ruin their teen's b'day; they say, 'nobody will care.'

However, on the night before the party, I noticed a large slice missing from my cake in the fridge. When I asked my dad about it, he simply shrugged and casually mentioned that my sister had wanted a piece of it and suggested that it was such a small portion that my friends wouldn't even notice.

I couldn't help but get upset with him. I asked why he would do something like that, especially since he didn't even pay for the cake. I felt my sister could have waited until the next day.