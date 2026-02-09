'AITA for telling my parents I have money when they threatened to cut me out of the will?'

My parents love my brother and see nothing wrong with anything he does. He has stolen from family. They paid it back. He physically hurt me when we were kids. That's just how brothers are. You get the idea. I was praised for taking it like a man and for my school marks.
My brother has recently knocked up his current girlfriend. She won't get rid of it like she should. She is going to handcuff herself to my brother's life for the next eighteen years.
My parents asked me to help him out. I sent him pamphlets from Planned Parenthood. They were not amused. They told me to stop trying to get rid of their first grandchild and step up to help him with money or a place to stay. They can't let him stay with them because they live in a 55+ community with a vicious HOA.
I said that I didn't get an extra from Hillbilly Elegy pregnant and he was not getting help from me. They said that they would cut me out of their will. I laughed and pointed out that way did their taxes and I knew I already had money than the three of them put together.
I said they were welcome to give my half of their stuff my brother to help him. They said that they knew I had money and that's why they asked. They said it would hurt their retirement to give him their money now. I wish I had said tough crap but I didn't.
I just said that he needed to get a regular job and pay for shit like an adult. I said that he should buy some Plan B since this was the third woman he had impregnated just the first one stupid enough to want to add his DNA to the gene pool. My extended family keeps trying to get me to help. I offer to match whatever they give my brother.
They never seem willing after that offer. But they do think I'm an AH for putting my money over my brother and his growing family. My parents say the same thing but also call me insensitive for pointing out that they can't afford to help him. I told them to unretire and give him their salaries. They didn't like that suggestion either.
Friendly_Order3729 wrote:
NTA- a phrase about the circus and monkeys springs to mind. I do have an idea though. I would go back to them all sincere and say "I've had a really good think about this and I will help, by not giving money.
This is the best thing I can do for you to teach you about independence and responsibility before your baby arrives." Any comeback just say "no no no it's really important that I do this for you" in a super obnoxious way people do when they 'know better' but in this case you actually do.
OP responded:
I like it.
Venefica1234 wrote:
In this situation, it doesn’t look like help, it’s more like a permanent support of an adult person. Since you’re not mentioning that your brother is disabled or that you had some earlier taken obligations to support him and his children, you owe him nothing - adult people are meant to support them and their family by themselves. NTA.
OP responded:
He once got a ticket for parking across three handicap parking spots. I think that sort of qualified him as mentally disabled. My parents paid it.
decent_kitten wrote:
NTA, but your parents are for trying to make you help your brother financially.
Also, the rules for the 55+ community usually only require 1 person to be over 55. They can have other adults living there with them, but no children. Although, children can visit for overnights.
So, they are lying about your brother being able to live there, although he cannot have his baby living there with him. How do I know? Got sick, had to live in my mom’s 55+ apartment with her. It sucked, but no one kicked me out of her! lol. You think a 55+ man can’t get involved with a 30-year-old woman and move her in? 🤣🤣🤣
SummerFlyGirl wrote:
I told my parents I would not take on their financially enabled adult daughter when they died because I nearly killed myself my whole life supporting myself while she laid in bed and they gave her everything she wanted. In response they took part of my inheritance to help her survive longer on her own. She was a hoarder. she live in filth. A brand new house when they moved in.
She destroyed all the rooms she lived in. It’s going to take a large chunk of change to get the house ready to sell. I’m fine financially. I don’t need the tiny inheritance. It’s the disrespect from my parents that hurts. Rewarding laziness and punishing the hard working and motivated.
I would not trade my life for my sister’s. I feel sorry for the whole lot of them. I’m proud of myself and my life. You can’t control others. Protect your peace. Make your own decisions that you can live with. Your brother is the result of your parents decisions, not yours.
Kyomuno1 wrote:
NTA. Sure, you COULD help him, but clearly he has been "helped" so frequently that he now expects people to clean up his messes.
You giving him money to help him now is only going to further reinforce that his actions don't have consequences (well, not consequences he has to personally face since everyone else takes on the burden of them). If he can get a woman pregnant, he can man up, get a job and support this new family all on his own.
ballinbowlin29 wrote:
NTA. They’re not asking for help, they’re asking you to subsidize a lifetime of bad decisions because you’re the “responsible one.” You didn’t create this situation, you didn’t enable it, and you’re not obligated to bankroll it.
The will threat fell flat because they know it’s leverage they don’t actually have. Funny how everyone has opinions on how you should spend your money, but none of them want to open their own wallets.