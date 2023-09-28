Parents refuse to rehire nanny after maternity leave, 'she was expecting another 2 years.' AITA?

"AITAH for not rehiring my nanny after she quit/took maternity leave?"

Our nanny is expecting us to rehire her after she took maternity leave. However there was a misunderstanding because the way she worded it each time led me to believe she was quitting.

She would say things like she was “going to have to leave to take care of her baby” or “she was planning not to work after having her baby” not “take time off to take care of her baby” or “take a break to take care of her baby."

She ended up having her baby prematurely and told me she had to stop working earlier than she expected. Because of this we were a bit caught off guard for childcare as we had expected a little more time to find a new nanny. In the end we ended up putting our daughter in daycare.