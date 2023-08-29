Parents want to change childrens' names to be more 'professional', kids say no.

I think my parents should respect that I like the name they gave me even though they hate it.

Crazy-Sorbet4641 writes:

My parents regret what they named my brother and me. I'm not sure when it happened exactly, but in the last couple of years, they attempted to use our middle names instead of our first names, which we stopped.

My older brother is Ashton George, and I'm Caden Philip. So my parents tried to call us George and Philip/Phil. My brother told them never to call him George, and I told them I wouldn't say I liked the name Philip and didn't want to use it or have people know my middle name.