Grandparents try to get granddaughter to invite estranged stepsister to graduation. AITA?

Through the whole thing, Layla and I were both interviewed countless times and my mom was cleared. But it was decided Layla should stay with her aunt while she and Jim went to therapy together.

Jim saw her for 2ish years until Layla told him she wanted nothing more to do with him. She also wished mom and me dead and some awful things on my siblings. The youngest never "met" Layla at all.

The other two don't really remember her. But they know we were taken from mom and Jim because of what she said. We also know from Jim's parents that she still hates mom, me and them.