"Parents sat me and my little brother down for a talk, and now my whole world is falling apart."

YourNameWisely

I am so sorry for your situation. You have every right to feel sad and scared. It is totally normal for you to feel lost at the moment, and you are right about needing time to process. You did well by telling her this!

Your mother is insecure and probably feels guilty, and wants to know you’re doing well. But it is not your responsibility to help her with this, not now and not in the future. Please remember that, because your mother needs to experience some boundaries in that respect.