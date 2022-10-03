Parents sell large house to their adult child, but later demand it back.

Parents: we owe them everything. Or... do we?

When a young professional bought their parent's house at market value, it was a win-win situation: no bidding war, and keeping the wealth in the family. It was a perfect arrangement... until the parents decided to come back.

Now the situation has escalated so much that they (u/Adept-Budget-1939) had to reach out to Reddit to ask:

AITA (Am I the as*hole) because I kicked my parents out of the house they sold me?

My parents retired five years ago and moved back to South America. I bought the house we lived in because it is in a mature neighborhood with massive trees and a huge yard. I paid market rate and I have a mortgage. The only advantage I got is that I didn't get into a bidding war. I asked them how much they wanted and I paid it.