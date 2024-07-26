Parents shocked when 23 yo son confesses; 'Your lifestyle has always disgusted me. I don't respect you as parents.' UPDATED

He initially wanted to make an excuse that he had to go somewhere but he's made that excuse multiple times whenever we invited him or asked if he could come over. So, he had to bite the bullet. After four hours, we finally left. He was angry and annoyed at the same time.

He finally say we left the bag at his place. Not wanting an excuse to come to his place again, he dropped the bag at night. He sort of figured it out we had one of our parties ending and it triggered him.