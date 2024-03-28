'Parents sold my car and won’t tell me who bought it. What’s the best step to take?' UPDATED 2X

In a perfect world, family would always have your back. But in the real world, that's not always the case.

In a popular post on the Legal Advice subreddit, the OP asked for advice on dealing with their th*eving parents. They wrote:

"Parents sold my car and won’t tell me who bought it. What’s the best step to take?"

First some background. I no longer get along with either of my parents. I won’t go more into it than it’s not reconcilable because of serious ab*se. I bought a car when I was sixteen and still living with them, and they believe that makes it theirs. Title and everything was originally in my mother’s name but was transferred into my name for three years now. It is mine and only my car.