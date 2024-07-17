Cancer survivor sister gets new car, brother feels slighted with $25 gift card. AITA?

When she came to the hospital to visit her sister I took her down to the gift shop and let her select a stuffed animal. She didn't get 15 but she got two and she was happy with that. But when it came to their birthdays and Christmas I always tried to make it equal. I love them both very much and it was hard on both of them.

I let my oldest know that I appreciated all her help and her patience and I apologized that I was spending so much more time with her sister out of town and at the hospital.

But that all changed when we came home after the treatment was over. Then I spent my time with both of my girls. Did your parents favor your sister before the cancer diagnosis?