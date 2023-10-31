Parents tell son he can't marry his fiancé because she lacks a 'respectable' name.

My parents don't want me to marry my girlfriend because they think she doens't have a respectable name.

Fun_Relation_3354 writes:

My fiancée, Lyric, and I have been together for 5 years now, and I proposed to her recently. Her family was super happy for us, but mine were less so. My siblings were fine, though they all think I'm too young to get engaged (I'm 23).

My parents are where the problem arises. They were always a little surprised that my fiancée's name is actually Lyric. When they first met her, they asked what her real name was. They dropped it, but I could tell there was a "WTF" going on in their heads. I told them they had such a strong reaction.