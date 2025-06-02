'AITA for not forgiving my parents for treating the kids they adopted better than me?'

At dinner they got to fill their plates first. If they said they were starving and I didn't leave anything when I took my share my parents would scold me. The other thing was if we went out and after I got a job and paid for my stuff, if I got the last of something and Luke or Emma wanted it my parents would talk to me like a child who took it out of their hand.

My parents would lecture me for only buying treats for myself too. Or if I didn't share my food when Luke or Emma didn't get enough. There were other things and there's so much I could get into.