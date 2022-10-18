Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Parents second guess punishment for racist daughter after she bullies other kids.

Parents second guess punishment for racist daughter after she bullies other kids.

Shenuque Tissera
Oct 18, 2022 | 2:53 PM
ADVERTISING

As a parent, you can work as hard as possible, but your kid may be a little jerk. Uh-oh, what do you do if your raise a bully? On a popular Reddit thread on the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, two parents disagree on how to deal with their bully daughter.

AITA for not letting my daughter buy clothes?

A classic family.


My wife (37f) and I (37m) have four kids (14f and 14m, 12m, and 11f); we generally agree on parenting them, but a recent incident had my wife and me disagreeing.

With classic family problems.

A few weeks ago, I was at home with our 12 y/o because he was sick with a stomach bug. While making him soup, I got a call from my twin’s high school, telling me they wanted to speak with me and that my daughter had received three days of in-school suspension for a bullying incident.

© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content