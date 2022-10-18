Parents second guess punishment for racist daughter after she bullies other kids.

As a parent, you can work as hard as possible, but your kid may be a little jerk. Uh-oh, what do you do if your raise a bully? On a popular Reddit thread on the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, two parents disagree on how to deal with their bully daughter.
AITA for not letting my daughter buy clothes?
My wife (37f) and I (37m) have four kids (14f and 14m, 12m, and 11f); we generally agree on parenting them, but a recent incident had my wife and me disagreeing.
A few weeks ago, I was at home with our 12 y/o because he was sick with a stomach bug. While making him soup, I got a call from my twin’s high school, telling me they wanted to speak with me and that my daughter had received three days of in-school suspension for a bullying incident.