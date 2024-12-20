Parrot owner bans friend from home after discovering 'exploitative' bird videos. AITA?

This made me uncomfortable as it felt like she was exploiting her for views which after her previous neglect and how long it took me to win her trust did not sit well with me. I confronted my friend about this and she told me it was harmless and it was nice to share cute moment and document it for the future...

I told her if that was the reason she'd done this she'd have not hidden it from me. I asked her to delete the videos and she refused, so I told her I didn't want her back in my house until she took the videos down as I didn't trust her to not try and get more videos.