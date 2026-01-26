'AITA for having a part in my friend calling off his wedding?' *UPDATE 8 MONTHS LATER*

I'm a 37F in a wheelchair due to multiple health issues and haven't walked since I was 13. My friend is a 36M let's call him Nick and his now Ex is a 38F call her Mandy (her and I were friends too just haven't known each other as long). I met Nick in 9th grade and he was such a sweet weirdo like me and we got along super quick. Even though I was in a wheelchair he treated me just like everyone else.
Nick and I met Mandy in 11th grade at a basketball game between our 2 high school's. She was a cheerleader very loud, beautiful, and extrovert compared to our introvert selves. (This is not a jealousy story). She would occasionally hangout with us over the next few months, but she had a boyfriend so Nick never made any moves to try to date her.
Summer came and I went to my grandparents house like normal and Nick stayed in town. We only talked a handful of times because long distance wasn't free back then. When I got home the week before school started, Nick can ask me if I wanted to hang out, then catch up which obviously I jumped for the opportunity because I miss not just him but the whole group of friends, we normally hung out with.
We all went bowling and grab food. Later that night, Nick asked me if I wanted him to take the bus with me home because it was kind of late and he worried about me. I would never say no to him. Did I have a crush on him?
Absolutely most girls did. He was your typical blonde hair blue eyed about 6ft could've been in a boyband cutie. When we got to my house since you walked me the 10 minutes from the bus stop, he asked if we could talk for a little bit.And of course I said yes.
He started it off by telling me he doesn't want to hurt my feelings and he definitely does not want to see me crying. So I was a little bit confused. I looked at him kind of weird and said, okay, just play, tell me what you want to talk about.
He kind of laughed and told me for the longest time he had a small crush on me, but never wanted to ruin our friendship and now he was afraid that he was going to because of what he did and what happened and how it happened. I honestly was still so confused, but asked him to explain. He laughed and said, I accidentally got a girlfriend. I wasn't surprised at all because I mean it's Nick after all.
A guy like him can only stay single for so long. I said, okay, I'm really happy for you. If you're happy just because I think you're cute. What does it mean that you can't also be happy and find what makes you happy and trust me, it hurt being that. I asked them who his girlfriend was, and he stared at me for what seemed like 5 minutes. Eventually, in almost the whisper, he said, "Mandy".
Honestly, I wasn't surprised that they liked each other or started dating, i was it's thrown off though, because last I knew she still had a boyfriend. I asked him what happened to her boyfriend? That's when he told me that's why i will probably be upset with him. He said that he messed up and was ashamed of what went down. I grabbed his hand and said that I could never dislike him.
So just tell me. Oh boy, I was not prepared for what he's going to say because he was kind of like your good boy Next door went to church every Sunday, said yes, ma'am. Yes, sir, you're good, old, good guy. So when he told me he had went to a party which wasn't out of the normal, but she had been there and somehow talk him into drinking something he is not used to doing at all, so he got wasted pretty quick.
One thing led to another and next thing you know he was waking up next to her in the morning. Mandy had cheated on her boyfriend and Nick was responsible for it. He said he panicked grabbed his things and left.
He felt terrible because he did so many things he never thought that he would. I like drinking (at least to the point of being drunk) and sleeping with someone before marriage and worst of all, being part of someone cheating.
I tried to calm him down because at this point it was kind of hyperventilating, and I told him, you know, things happened and god will still love you and your parents will understand if they ever found out. That's when he threw a curveball at me and said after he left, he can't remember seeing a condom anywhere.
He called Mandy, and she just kind of laughed and said, silly boy, you never used one, and you didn't pull out either. He was horrified and she thought it was kind of a joke and a couple days before this conversation, she told him she was three weeks pregnant and not sure if it was his or her ex boyfriend.
Nick being the guy that he was, told her i've always liked you even though this is a little off from what I am used to let's date and allow me to man up told what I did. See where it goes. Let me state that he did not date her because she was pregnant. But because he actually did like her, even though through my eyes, the sweet girl that she had been shattered because of the way she acted.
It was senoir year and Nick had half his life planned out after High school. He was going to join the Marines for 4 years, then crossover to the Navy and become a Navy Seal (hopefully) but even if he did not become one, he was going to stay in the navy and eventually go to college for engineering. So potentially having a kid, I was putting a little bit of a wrench in his plans.
They dated for about 6 months when she supposedly lost the baby. I say this because she would never allow him or her ex to go to any of the doctor's appointments with her. To this day still has never shown proof of being pregnant back then.
A bunch of us kind of felt like she was trying to trap one of them. Regardless after they broke up, we graduated high school. Nick followed through with his dreams and his goals and ended up running back into her 5 years ago.
Nick and I have always been friends even though he moved from Las Vegas where we are from to VirginiaBeach for work, it took a bit, but Mandy became my friend again because she seemed like she changed. Within reason, because she did make remarks about how it was crazy people could stay friends for twenty years, and also the fact that I looked like I gained weight (never been skinny).
Anyways, he fell for her all over and started dating her, and he seems genuinely happy, and I was excited for him because he's had a really rocky and tragic last 15 years. He was married and had 2 kids. He was deployed and found out his wife cheated and also got breast cancer that ended up taking her life.
After which one of his bestfriends told him his kids weren't his because he knew one was his for sure. Neither of which I ended up being his and both want it to be with their biological dads 2 different guys. It completely broke him, but he did do therapy and somehow learn to deal with it. I wouldn't say completely recovered, but did his best.
Again, I say this is not a jealousy story, even though I have been accused of it recently. Also for a little context, I have been in a very happy relationship for 11 years with my boyfriend who I call my husband. I also had the chance to date Nick at one point, but I did turn it down. So no jealousy there whatsoever.
This is where I might have ruined my friend's wedding. After they got engaged last year Mandy turned in to a bridezilla times a million. She went full blown psychopath, basically thinking everybody needed to bow down to her and that she was queen of the freaking universe. I was going to say that they chose things for the wedding, but she would not let him choose anything.
So...... She chose a venue here in Vegas i'm very fancy and expensive. Everything else she chose follow the suit of being very expensive and fancy. Of course, I was one of the people is that Nick invited to the wedding. Now the guest list was for roughly 175-200 people and he could only invite 50 people.
At one point through all the planning he had called me and asked if he could talk. I never turned my back on him. Because he has been there for me through a lot of things.
He asked me if I thought he was making a mistake. My response was only he could determine that. I did tell him that he needed to make sure that this is what he wanted to do and also probably get a prenup. He's not the richest person but his family. It comes for money and he has a lot to lose, and the way Mandy was acting over the wedding didn't want something to go wrong down the line.
He eventually told her she needed to sign one she threw a fit of course. Him being a sweetheart, never told her i mentioned it. Now, she had called me a few times to ask if because I was in a wheelchair. I could wear something a little more glamorous to her wedding, and I responded, I could probably find something that I could be comfortable in. That's not what pissed me off. She had a obsurd request.
The real punch in the gut. It was when she asked me, considering that's the venue was so fancy. If I could just leave my wheelchair at home and not bring it. She stated that it would make her wedding tacky compared to the expensive surroundings or if I could get a new one and doll it up with jewels and bling being. I was, I'm so appalled at the request.
Like how the hell am I supposed to leave my wheelchair at home when it's my life line of getting around and my insurance was not just going to pay for a new to accommodate her wedding. My response was a lot more colorful language, but I basically told her I simply won't be going. I told her that I could not break Nick heart.
So she would have to tell him that I won't be coming and that it was up for her to decide to tell the truth or not of why. I knew more than likely he would end up calling me to ask why, but I let it go. Now it's the beginning of June and the wedding is in a month, or I should say, was.
See Nick called me and he was kind of upset, and I thought it was because of me, and it was not, but because of a few of the elders in his family he invited to the wedding including his grandparents on both his mom and dad's side of the family. Two of whom use a wheelchair, one walker, and the other a cane.
He told me that Mandy asked them to leave their tacky wore down and old assistant devices at home or don't attend because she refused to have her glorious day. Be ruined by such ugly attire. I had no words and no clue what to say to him. I was at a complete loss asking me is one thing, but to have the audacity to ask his grandparents is a whole other can of worms no one should ask.
I felt bad because I said it's the reason I'm not coming either. He laughed and asked "You knew my grandparents were asked nonsense?" I responded "NO THE PSYCHOPATH ASKED ME NOT TO BRING MY WHEELCHAIR.....!!!"
He lost his mind and yelled most of which i didn't understand and i've never heard him so pissed off. He hung up and a couple days ago I got a call from Mandy telling me my jealous crippled ass ruined her wedding and relationship. I just hung up and called Nick.
He told me the whole explosion of a story. He confronted her and admits he did yell at her and call her a psychopath and bridezilla. After all of it her response was that she only gets married once. She's going to get the wedding that she wants and deserve for putting up with his work and life.
It's not going to happen if he keeps trying to add his two sense that if he doesn't like it, he can sit in the corner and deal with it that she's the boss in the relationship. He just needs to make the money and give her what she wants.
Also that he shouldn't listen to Jealous b-words, that'll never have him because they are too fat and crippled, and can never satisfy him like she can because of her cheerleader past, and yes, she was talking about me. She then told him to choose between and then or her meaning his family and me or her.
He is not a very violent person, but told me. It took everything in him not to punch her. He did, however, tell her to get all the shit that she bought herself and get the hell out of his house. And to leave her car, since he owns it. She told him that he just need it time to cool down.
She said, I'll see you the day she walked the aisle. He said that the relationship and the wedding we're completely over that he was beyond mistaken to think that he could ever be happy. He said he was beyond glad that he got to see the nightmare before the wedding and making a huge mistake.
She started telling everybody I was the reason why all of this happened. Not taking any responsibility for what she said. And how she acted. Apparently the people who are on her side, I think that I'm things a jealous person who wants to be with him and destroy the relationship in hoped that he would come to me.
But i'm very happy in my relationship. Nick has since I told everybody what went down most people were appalled. Although there are a few people who said I should have shut my mouth. But the thing is, I was just icing on the cake that made him explode. She told him his own grandparents couldn't bring their assistant devices. That gave them the ability to get around what kind of psycho does that?
Now AITA? I do feel kind of bad, but at the same time, i'm kind of glad that just happened before it was too late and no, not for a jealousy, thing. Honestly 5 years ago, when she came around again, I thought she was a completely different person and yeah, she is completely different worse than she was years ago. I don't know. I think i'm just angry, but AITA??
Ecstatic-Manager-149 said:
NTA. Also, Mandy was ALWAYS a psychopath. No switch was flicked. She just stopped wearing her mask. When Mandy got Nick drunk back in high school? Either nothing happened, and she lied to Nick that something had, or she took advantage of him, because he was too drunk.
I'm so glad that he didn't marry this woman. His life would have been made into absolute hell. And Mandy was jealous of your relationship with Nick.
[deleted] said:
NTA. You absolutely did nothing wrong. You helped your friend dodge a bullet. Seriously, who asks people not to bring their wheelchairs/walkers to a wedding? A very ugly POS that’s who. Karma will be coming for her.
And NoZookeepergame9552 said:
I mean… there is an element of thou protest too much on the jealousy angle… especially as you mention you call your boyfriend your husband… why isn’t he after 11 years of you are so happy? There are many forms of jealousy…
NTA for telling him you were also discriminated against by his ablest (and ageist) fiancée… whose arrogance by your account was unapologetic and extended to her belief that her to be husband was just her prop and income stream, which I assume he objected to as much as he did 10% of his allowed guests being told they can’t come if they can’t walk unaided.
I got a call from Nick today and when I say a huge can of worms EXPLODED...... Oh boy did they. Nick has been finding out small tid bits of information about Mandy and her psychopath past and ways.
She has been married twice before. She never mentioned it to Nick and always stuck to saying she was engaged 2 other times never married. He went down a rabbit hole and searched online for her marriage and divorce records.
Not only was she married twice, but she still is...... He confronted her and she got defensive because he inquired and told him it didn't matter her divorce was supposed to be finalized a week before the wedding. As if this was nothing.
She then proceeded to tell him she has 3 kids. Two by her first husband and one by some random guy. Both of which have custody of their children. She refused to give up too many details, but said she signed her rights away only to not have to have any responsibility or pay child support.
She stated that she didn't think it was his business or that anyone would ever find out at the very least tell him. (She said she forgot he had some nosey and doesn't know boundaries friends)
Right now this is all I know, BUT I've got my coke and popcorn waiting for more details. Nick did tell me it's could update only what he allows. Talk about dodging a serious bullet.
I wanted to give an update on what’s been happening since my post many months ago. To be honest, I’m still a bit surprised by it all, even though everyone else seems to think it was obvious.
I’m autistic, so I don't always pick up on those 'written on the wall' signs or read the room perfectly, and this caught me totally off guard. If you’re confused when you hear this, just know I was right there with you!
To give you the backstory, my best friend’s then-fiancee turned into a total 'bridezilla.' She told me I couldn't come to the wedding because my wheelchair wasn't 'fancy' enough, and she even tried to get me to lie to him about why I wasn't attending.
It turned out she was making similar heartless demands of his grandparents, too. When we finally talked and realized what she was doing behind the scenes, everything changed.
Now for the update. After that phone call and everything coming to light, he realized he couldn't go through with the wedding. He ended things with her right then and there. It's been, for lack of a better word, a shitshow.
He found out she was actually still married and that her divorce was supposed to go through the same week they were getting married, but it never happened. She was only trying to marry him because she was in debt and knew he had money from his savings and his family. She thought marrying him was her way out.
Everyone kept saying it was jealousy, but it is not jealousy from me at all. It was never that I wanted to be with him or anything like that. I have been in a relationship with the guy I call my husband—not that anybody needs to know—but we can't legally get married because I would lose my disability and my health insurance, and I can't do that. I love the guy I'm with. My best friend is great, but he is not the one for me.
Y'all, this is where my mind got completely blown. I received multiple phone calls from our friend group asking what went down. There were people who knew both my best friend and the bride who thought I was the jealous one.
No, no, no. It turns out that since we were teenagers, he has been telling this woman that I’m the one who is amazing and "stellar perfection." By the way, I am in a wheelchair. I am overweight I am nowhere near perfect.
This part kind of broke my heart: he had been telling her that while my personality was perfect, being with me would be "too complicated" because I’m in a wheelchair and he wanted an active, outdoorsy, military life.
He basically told her I wasn't "pretty enough" or "right" for his lifestyle. That’s why she hated me she felt like she had to live up to this impossible standard he set, all while he was using my disability as a reason why he couldn't be with me.
I obviously did not read the room because I had no clue he was secretly in love with me, let alone telling anyone about it. Here I was, thinking he was my best friend, like a brother to me. I mean, yeah, he’s cute and sweet, but this is just crazy. My mind is honestly all over the place.
Aside from the fact that she was using him for money, her feelings were ultimately destroyed because of him, and I had no idea. I don’t feel sorry for her, though; she had her own list of faults and problems, including finally admitting to faking a pregnancy when we were teenagers, which is just a terrible thing to do.
But honestly, I have no clue what to do now. I feel like a wall has gone up between me and my best friend, and I can’t even bring myself to talk to him. People are telling me I was "dumb" for not seeing this—that so many people knew the truth while I was completely in the dark. How did I miss all of this? AITA?
PSBFAN1991 said:
Sorry but Nick is a POS. he’s been using you for emotional support, confesses his love but can’t be with you cause you’re disabled?! Sounds like a bit of a hero complex. Distance yourself and live your best life with your partner.
Mytuucents8819 said:
NTA - you helped him dodge a bullet. However, he definitely doesn’t love you, if he did he wouldn’t have prioritised the fact that you are in a wheelchair over his lifestyle
And Minflick said:
NTA - but it doesn't sound like he especially loves you, either. Not to me. Maybe a crush, but not true love. And what he did to her was shit, but not remotely your fault.