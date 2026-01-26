'AITA for having a part in my friend calling off his wedding?' *UPDATE 8 MONTHS LATER*

He started it off by telling me he doesn't want to hurt my feelings and he definitely does not want to see me crying. So I was a little bit confused. I looked at him kind of weird and said, okay, just play, tell me what you want to talk about.

He kind of laughed and told me for the longest time he had a small crush on me, but never wanted to ruin our friendship and now he was afraid that he was going to because of what he did and what happened and how it happened. I honestly was still so confused, but asked him to explain. He laughed and said, I accidentally got a girlfriend. I wasn't surprised at all because I mean it's Nick after all.