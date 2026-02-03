'AITA for moving my paycheck into a separate account after my partner kept 'accidentally' overdrawing our joint one?'

I have been living with my girlfriend for a bit over a year. We’re not married. When we moved in together we agreed to use one joint checking account for shared stuff: rent, utilities, groceries, cat food, the boring adult things. We both earn decent money, not rich, but stable.
The agreement was simple: we each transfer a set amount on payday, and whatever’s left in our personal accounts is our own. She suggested the joint account idea first, because she said it would reduce stress and prevent arguments. I liked that. For the first few months it worked fine.
Then the “small accidents” started. The joint account would dip lower than expected, and she’d say she forgot she used the joint card for a personal thing. The first time it was a pharmacy run, and I didn’t care.
The second time it was a dinner with friends and she said she grabbed the wrong card. After that it became a pattern. Random charges: clothes returns and re-buys, a salon payment, a concert ticket, a streaming trial that turned into a monthly charge.
I asked her to please stop using the joint card unless it’s shared, because it messes up the budgeting. She got annoyed and said I was being “weird about money” and she’d fix it. She did repay a couple of charges, but not always, and it always turned into a conversation about how I’m making her feel judged.
Last month the joint account overdrafted. Rent still went through, but we got hit with a fee. She swore she didn’t know it was that low and she “only” used the joint card for a few things because her personal account was tight that week.
I asked why her account was tight, and she said it’s none of my business. Which, fine, but then why is the joint account covering it. I told her we need to pause and reset because this is not what we agreed. She said I’m acting like her father and she shouldn’t have to ask permission to use “our” money.
This week it happened again, but worse. I got an email alert that the account was under $200, which makes no sense because we’d just transferred money and the bills weren’t due yet. I checked and saw a $480 charge from a furniture store.
I asked her about it and she said she ordered a small desk for “our place” because she wants to start doing yoga videos at home and needs a spot for her laptop. I said that might be for the apartment, but it’s still a non-urgent purchase, and you didn’t even mention it to me.
She snapped and said I’m controlling and treating her like a thief. We argued, and she told me she feels “financially unsafe” with me because I track everything. I told her I only track the joint account because it’s literally for shared bills.
After that I changed my direct deposit so my paycheck goes into my personal account again, and I set an automatic transfer to the joint account for my half of expenses, plus a small buffer.
I also moved the joint card to a drawer and told her I’m not using it day to day anymore, only for bills. She called it a betrayal and said I’m sabotaging the relationship over “a couple mistakes.”
Now she’s telling friends I cut her off and they’re looking at me like I’m some stingy villain. AITA for separating my money again, or is this a normal boundary when someone keeps blurring the lines?
NTA. She sounds exhausting. My bet is your girlfriend has some bad spending habits, and I would not be surprised if there is a bunch of debt she is hiding from you. It sounds like she has been called on it in the past and that is why she is using certain language, with you. She is trying to make you seem like the bad guy and her innocence. Call her on her BS.
You nailed it with this comment. OP, run. She’s manipulating you and using you to cover her inflated lifestyle. Do not stay with her. This is a huge red flag. I know I’m just an internet stranger and I don’t know the details of your relationship but this sounds a lot like my ex. You should never have a joint account with someone unless you’re married and have throughly figured out finances and you trust your spouse.
Beware of sexually transmitted debt!
NTA but you seriously need to reconsidering if this is what you want to deal with in the long run in a relationship. The agreement is joint account for shared household bills. The second she started to use it for shopping & dinner it should’ve been time to reevaluate the account. You’re trying to protect yourself & she wants to be a victim.
You should print out the account statement & highlight household bills one color & everything else she’s been swiping the card for in another so it’s visible what her spending is like. She’s the one that’s financially unsafe you’re trying to protect yourself & save yourself on unnecessary overdraft fees.
She is sabotaging the relationship by being a thief, she is literally stealing from you & then gaslighting you into thinking you're the one in the wrong & that you should be subsidsing her life. She also accusing you of treating her like you're her parent & throwing a tantrum when she is called out on it like a child. This is a relationship to walk away from. NTA.
She absolutely does have to ask permission to spend your money. And her buying personal things on the joint account was not done by accident. If anything, she's sabotaging the relationship by being dishonest and stealing your money - then blaming you for being upset about it! Let her tell her friends whatever she likes to tell them. You both know what she did. NTA.
She’s using you, manipulating you and gaslighting you. She’s 31 and can’t manage her finances and continues to overspend. She repeatedly making the choices with your joint account and doubles down that YOUR weird about money is laughable. The fact that she is bad mouthing you to her friends is incredibly disrespectful. This is not a healthy relationship, she is not your partner.