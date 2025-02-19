New mom discovers her partner isn't suffering from cancer; he's a terminal cheater. AITA? UPDATED 2X

My partner told me when we first got together that he has cancer and if his operation doesn’t go well, it could be terminal. He said his treatments have also made him infertile so imagine our shock and joy when we found out I was expecting at the start of 2024!
We now have a beautiful 5 month old daughter who is perfectly healthy and thriving and he is in remission. My pregnancy was difficult and lonely because of all the intense treatments he went through while waiting for his operation.
I did a lot on my own knowing he desperately needed this to have the best chance possible of shrinking his tumour before having it removed so we can have a long happy life together as a family.
He is currently living with his mam (as he calls her) while he is in recovery so that it takes the pressure off me caring for both him and our baby until he is well enough to move into our new home with us.
He still comes to our house and we go to his mams all the time so our baby isn’t missing him and on Wednesdays he has his daddy daughter days where it is just the two of them to make sure they are bonding well and he has the practice until he is well enough to care for her at home full time (and give me a little break too!)
Last week we had an attempted break in at the house. I asked him to come over and stay here while I’m waiting for the locks to be changed because I’m scared but he wouldn’t. I was talking to his mam too who slipped up telling me he wasn’t home.
I’m sure you can see where this is going. We argued for over 24 hours before my suspicions became too much and I went to Facebook. It took me less than an hour to find the first two women.
During my pregnancy I was suspicious of a lot of things and put it all down to my hormones as he would continuously tell me that I am paranoid and hurting him when I ask.
One thing my paranoia just wouldn’t let up about was his cancer and his treatments. I asked his mam about it who told me he doesn’t have cancer but he is having treatments. He has an autoimmune disease which he receives transfusions for.
Very serious but no where near terminal and no operations required. She also informed me he was in rehab, not hospital. He was addicted to cocaine and was trying to recover for me and our baby.
I never mentioned to him that I knew. I assumed it was the embarrassment of wanting to get clean without me knowing so he could be a good partner and Dad. I was so proud of him for getting that help that I never spoke about it.
With his autoimmune disease, his mam explained how brutal is has been for him and that he did have chemo a few years back so maybe that’s why “he’s confused”. Pregnancy brain is a real thing or maybe I’m just too blindly in love because I accepted this and never questioned it again.
After discovering the first two women, I sent my partner a message telling him to let his girlfriend know I’m asking after her and not to bother coming home anymore. I’ve had the locks changed from the break in so he can’t get in.
He panicked and started begging me to answer the phone and let him come see me so he could explain everything. I started to see everything through clear eyes for the first time and realised how long he had been gaslighting me for and told him no.
Realising he couldn’t get through to me and now aware I was trying to contact his girlfriend, he panicked and went to her instead. During that time, I found a photo she had shared of the two of them and shared it to my profile with the caption “can someone please ask this woman to contact me”.
She instantly blocked me but her sister got in touch with me instead. Apparently the family have never trusted him and knew something was wrong. This affair is serious enough to have met the family!
She says he has told her not to speak to me as I’m a deranged stalker he slept with once years ago and have been hunting him down trying to convince people my baby is his. I send her a photo the birth certificate and us in hospital together to show her sister before he can lie to her anymore.
During this, I am also messaging another woman who is furious at what he has done and is helping me with all the information she is aware of. She tells me he broke her heart by cheating on her without even knowing he was cheating on me too.
So far I have the current timeline:
Chemo in March? A 19 year old. Rehab in April - July? Another woman but also cheating on her. August - now: his 20 year old girlfriend.
I then find out his emergency cancer medication that he had to leave for in the middle of labour was a really the fact that my 2 failed epidurals, screaming in agony begging the doctors to help while the emergency team rushing in to place extra monitors on our baby in distress was actually just a huge turn on for him.
So he needed to go sleep with a 20 year old before making it back just in time to kiss me before I went into emergency surgery. This was Sunday, it is now Saturday the following week.
I made a post on Facebook calling out my partner for his actions, with photographs, medical notes and evidence, and asking people to leave me alone on Tuesday after 48 hours of no sleep, multiple calls to the crisis team and a barrage of harassment from his friends and family who want to sue me for character defamation.
If this was a regular affair, I’d lick my wounds and move on but I have now learnt I have been leaving my daughter alone with a drug addict who is claiming he doesn’t know me or his daughter to others but demanding custody rights to me.
Tens of women have now come forward who have also dated him during our relationship with no idea of me or each other. This is obviously really upsetting but what upsets me the most is that I begin to notice a very worrying pattern. He has told every single one of these women that he has cancer and can’t get them pregnant.
I said my labour and delivery was difficult. I was induced due to an infection I had. My GP had told me I had an STI and although I understood and took the treatment and was induced, my madly in love pregnancy brain never accepted it as an STI until I went back this week and checked my hospital discharge notes and it was there in big bold letters. “Sensitive: Partner STI”
He has been telling women that he has cancer and can’t get them pregnant so they don’t need protection which led to an STI which almost killed me and his daughter in labour and he wasn’t even there to be with us because he was sleeping with a young girl who also believes he has cancer.
I decided to let everyone know that he in fact does not have cancer by using a screenshot of his mam’s messages. All the women he has slept with to make sure they take a pregnancy and STI test, all his friends who he has been guilting for years over his condition and also social services and the police for sexual endangerment.
Me and my daughter now have safeguarding in place for us from a local organisation for women leaving abusive relationships so I feel very safe to reveal the truth about him and make sure all of his partners are safe and informed seen as he couldn’t uphold his legal obligation of declaring an STI. I guess his postpartum girlfriend will do it for him!
I have also had contact from many of his old friends, band members and ex partners who have all gave me testimonies to use for the police and as back up for if his mother does in fact try to sue me. This man has been lying and manipulating women for over 9 years!
So far everyone is now aware of his lies and I am waiting for my in person meeting with the police. I can’t imagine any updates from here as it will only be a legal battle that probably can’t be shared but if anything else of interest comes to - I will make sure to write about it. Oh, also - my partner is a primary school teacher.
The plot twist at the end. 😂🤣 holy molly.
That ending had my jaw on the ground. It was not on my bingo card. 😳☠️
IKR. A TEACHER. JESUS! WHERE ARE HIS MORALS 🤣😂
I’ve spoken to the police this morning. There is nothing they can do unless they find the drugs on his person in the school so nothing is stopping him snorting a line before he starts work as long as he takes nothing else with him! They’ve implied the loop hole is that they catch him behind the wheel and if “some reported him driving on drugs” they could catch him that way.
They said they can confirm that multiple reports and investigations have begun before even my report so they are unable to share much information with me, even thought he case involves me but they told me it is imperative I apply for Claire’s Law and have helped me with the application.
It can take up to 10 days for my in person meeting to provide my documents and then it can take several weeks for the information to be shared with me. Knowing what I do already, I feel sick that they have told me how important it is for me to make this application. I can’t believe in a few weeks, he’s going to disgust me even further when I receive his police records!
My only silver lining is that once I have the police reports, on top of my medical reports - he doesn’t stand a chance in family court and me and my girl will be free to restart our lives together 💖
Also another little note - I’ve been looking for family court advice in a mam’s support group and have been informed that luckily she’s only 5 months old and any name changes can be made before 6 months with only one parent’s consent.
Also, the witnesses don’t need to be his choice so I will be removing his surname and his gran’s name from her middle name, for her to take my surname and not have any more ties to his family!
I just wanted to put an apology in here as well as I lot of people have commented on my poor writing. I am a new mam who was lacking sleep even before any of this came to light! Everything I’ve wrote has basically been just a big vent from me, I know I’m no novelist but I still apologise if it’s been difficult to read!!
I have managed to provide enough evidence of drug use and emotional blackmail to the police to have a domestic abuse case opened. This is going straight past the school to the highest authority to keep him away from children. This is huge news and gives me such a relief in knowing my child and others will be safe but I still have that awful feeling of guilt for him.
Just two weeks ago we called each other bride and groom, I think it’s going to take a while to grieve the person I thought I knew while dealing with the one I know now. I hope this is the point he ACTUALLY goes to rehab instead of lying about it and can find happiness and restart his life.
I don’t think I want to make any more updates now. I am unbelievably grateful for the kind words and advice but I originally just wrote this to get my emotions out of my head to help me sleep better.
I know I used a click-batey title but I did not expect my post to blow up like this! Thank you all for helping and making my emotions feel validated in an absolutely insane situation. Me and my little girl are going to be okay 💖
What in the hell did I just read? That isn't some guy taking a white lie a little too far, that's a guy who needs more hours in a day for all his lives.
This is definitely just another drug for him, makes him feel incredibly powerful I'm sure.
Finding out he was in a "feminist punk band" is the perfect cherry on top.