New mom discovers her partner isn't suffering from cancer; he's a terminal cheater. AITA? UPDATED 2X

"My partner left me so I told everyone he doesn’t have cancer."

My partner told me when we first got together that he has cancer and if his operation doesn’t go well, it could be terminal. He said his treatments have also made him infertile so imagine our shock and joy when we found out I was expecting at the start of 2024!

We now have a beautiful 5 month old daughter who is perfectly healthy and thriving and he is in remission. My pregnancy was difficult and lonely because of all the intense treatments he went through while waiting for his operation.

I did a lot on my own knowing he desperately needed this to have the best chance possible of shrinking his tumour before having it removed so we can have a long happy life together as a family.