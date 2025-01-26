"AITA for pushing my partner to officially divorce his legal wife?"

I (29F) have a partner (33M) of 1.5 years. When I met him, I knew he came with “baggage” (I don’t have another term that is nicer to use). He is separated from his wife who is also the mother of his children. They had been separated for a number of months before I came into the picture and both of them were confident they’d never reconcile their marriage.

In my area of the world, you have to be separated for one year before you are eligible to file unless you can prove adultery or domestic v^&*%nce. When the one year was up, he showed no intentions to begin the paperwork and so his ex started it. She has incorrectly filed the paperwork twice now and neither of them have shown any interest to try and correct it to be legally divorced.