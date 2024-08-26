'AITA for making my partner's drinking water too warm?' + UPDATE 2 YEARS LATER

Edit: Okay wow, this really blew up. Who knew water would be so polarising... never thought this post would start Lukewarm Watergate. Just got off work and reading through all the replies. Looks like theres lots of questions so I'll do my best to answer them and provide some clarity.

Thank you everyone for the comments, the stories, the judgements, and everything in between. Appreciate all the input so far and theres been some great takes that I'll take to heart and consider properly. Including how best to communicate post watergate with my partner.

So more INFO:

Who boiled the kettle and filled the jugs the previous night? I did. Why did you touch all the water? Firstly we dont have one jug for her and one for me, we have 2 jugs for the household (me and her).