Party host refuses to give guest 'jackpot' he won from vintage slot machine; AITA?

Owning antique games can be a fun addition to any party room or basement, but what happens when your friends start treating you like an underground gambling ring?

So, when a conflicted vintage slot machine owner decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about a jackpot conflict, people were ready to deem a verdict.

AITA for telling a friend’s friend that he couldn’t keep the “jackpot” that he hit on my antique slot machine? (About $700)

I had a party at my house last night. I have an antique slot machine from the 1940s that is in absolutely spotless and working condition in my living room. My step grandma was a show girl she she got it while dating a count room guy prior to meeting my grandpa.