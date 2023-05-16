Party host refuses to give guest 'jackpot' he won from vintage slot machine; AITA?

So, when a conflicted vintage slot machine owner decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about a jackpot conflict, people were ready to deem a verdict.
I had a party at my house last night. I have an antique slot machine from the 1940s that is in absolutely spotless and working condition in my living room. My step grandma was a show girl she she got it while dating a count room guy prior to meeting my grandpa.
Over the years people have played it and maybe won a few quarters here and there. Maybe a max of $50 at a time. As far as I know the jackpot was never hit on it so however it works there was probably about $700 in the jackpot reserve that had built up over the years. I’d never bothered to have it cleaned out since it just seemed like a fun novelty.