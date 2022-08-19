Passenger asks if they were wrong to refuse to trade first class seats with a kid.

Flying in first class even just one time can really make you question how any airline can get away with the cramped leg vortex of torture that is the back of the plane...

So, when a conflicted plane passenger decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about plane etiquette, people were eager to let the debates begin.

Am I the as*hole for refusing to give my window seat to someone's kid?

Months ago, I booked a JetBlue flight from San Francisco to NYC and realized I cumulated enough points over the years to purchase a first class seat for free. I had the option to pick my seat and I always choose the window.

Even when I am flying economy, I always pay the extra fee to select seats in advance for 1) to ensure I’m not kicked off if it’s overbooked later and 2) simply because I like the window seat. I am a geography nerd and enjoy looking out the window.