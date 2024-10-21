Passenger gets furious with passenger who coughs repeatedly on long flight. AITA?

"AITA for Getting Upset at a Man Who Coughs Repeatedly on a Flight?"

So, I (30F) recently took a long flight from New York to Los Angeles. It was a packed plane, and I was really looking forward to settling in with my book and enjoying the journey. However, a few rows ahead of me sat a man (late 40s, I’d guess) who started coughing almost as soon as we took off.

At first, I didn’t think much of it—people cough for all sorts of reasons. But as the flight went on, it became clear that this guy had a persistent, dry cough. I could hear it over the noise of the plane, and it felt like every few minutes he was letting out this harsh, throat-clearing cough. I began to feel increasingly uncomfortable.