So, I (30F) recently took a long flight from New York to Los Angeles. It was a packed plane, and I was really looking forward to settling in with my book and enjoying the journey. However, a few rows ahead of me sat a man (late 40s, I’d guess) who started coughing almost as soon as we took off.
At first, I didn’t think much of it—people cough for all sorts of reasons. But as the flight went on, it became clear that this guy had a persistent, dry cough. I could hear it over the noise of the plane, and it felt like every few minutes he was letting out this harsh, throat-clearing cough. I began to feel increasingly uncomfortable.
The thing is, we’re still in the midst of a pandemic, and I’m really cautious about germs. I had my mask on, but hearing someone cough repeatedly just made my anxiety skyrocket. I started imagining all the worst-case scenarios, and it really put a damper on my ability to relax.
After about an hour, I noticed that several other passengers were looking back at him, clearly annoyed. At one point, a woman a couple of rows behind me even called out, “Can you cover your mouth?” This only seemed to exacerbate his coughing fits.
Finally, after what felt like an eternity, I decided to say something. I leaned over to my seatmate (who was also looking uncomfortable) and whispered, “I can’t believe he won’t just cover his mouth!” My seatmate agreed, but we both felt a bit bad for bringing it up.
To my surprise, the man overheard me and turned around. He looked really offended and snapped back, “It’s just a cough! Relax!” I could feel my face get hot. I didn’t mean to escalate things, but I was honestly just reacting to the situation.
After that, the coughing continued, but now there was an awkward tension in the air. A flight attendant came by and, sensing the discomfort, asked if everything was okay. I explained the situation, and she just gave me a sympathetic look but didn’t intervene.
By the time we landed, I felt drained. I couldn’t enjoy my book or even the flight itself because of this guy’s constant coughing. I understand that we all have our issues, but I can’t help but think that he should have been more considerate, especially in such a close space.
When I told a friend about the experience afterward, they said I overreacted and that I should have just let it go. But I feel like my concerns were valid, especially given the circumstances we’re all navigating.
So, AITA for getting upset at a man who wouldn’t stop coughing on the flight?
creatmhy writes:
You’re definitely not the a**hole here. In a crowded environment like a plane, people need to be more considerate, especially when it comes to health. It’s understandable to be anxious about someone coughing repeatedly, particularly with the ongoing concerns around respiratory illnesses.
You were just expressing your discomfort, which many passengers felt too. It’s frustrating when people don’t take simple measures like covering their mouths, especially when others are clearly affected. You were right to advocate for yourself and the other passengers who felt uneasy.
aghu writes:
NTA. You have every right to feel uncomfortable when someone is coughing without any effort to mitigate it. It’s not just about being polite; it’s about being responsible, especially in enclosed spaces.
You didn’t personally attack him; you merely expressed your discomfort with a friend. It’s entirely reasonable to expect basic courtesy from fellow passengers. His defensiveness shows he was aware that he was being disruptive but chose to brush it off instead of taking responsibility for his actions.
tenau writes:
YTA. While it’s understandable to be concerned about someone coughing, you may have overreacted a bit. Coughing can happen for numerous reasons, and assuming the worst can lead to unnecessary tension.
Instead of trying to handle it quietly with your seatmate, you should have just focused on your book and let it go. By saying something, you drew attention to the man and made the situation awkward for everyone. It’s best to try and relax on flights rather than getting involved in other people's business.
huy9 writes:
YTA. I get that you felt anxious, but everyone has their own health struggles. You didn’t know the man’s situation, and making a comment about it may have been uncalled for.
Your anxiety doesn’t give you the right to police others’ behavior, especially when you’re in a public setting. It’s one thing to feel uncomfortable, but it’s another to let it affect your interactions with others. Sometimes, it’s better to focus on your own experience and not let someone else's actions dictate your mood.
deingy writes:
You’re NTA! Your concerns are completely valid. We all know how close quarters on a plane can amplify any potential health risks. It’s common sense to be aware of how our actions affect those around us.
You didn’t yell at him or create a scene; you simply voiced your feelings to a fellow passenger. If he was unwell, he should have been more considerate of others’ comfort. You were right to feel anxious in that situation, and it’s not your fault he reacted poorly to it.
aghsyu writes:
YTA. Your discomfort was clear, but calling out a stranger in a public space was excessive. Many people have allergies or other reasons for coughing that aren’t infectious, and it's not fair to jump to conclusions. Instead of addressing it directly or involving the flight attendants, you added to the problem by speaking about it to your seatmate.
It created unnecessary tension and could have made the man feel embarrassed or defensive. Sometimes, it’s best to practice a little more patience in situations like these.