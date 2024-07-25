'AITA for passive aggressively putting my tissues in my coworker's trash can?' UPDATED

I have no idea how I'd go about suing them and I'm not totally convinced that I could (not in the US or Germany) or what that would mean for my work environment. However I did get my union and HR involved and I really should update this.

She later shared two updates.

UPDATE #1:

I've met with my union rep, and with their advice, composed an email and sent it to my supervisor. We have also requested a meeting with HR to discuss reasonable accommodations for my allergies.

UPDATE #2:

Whew. So the TL:DR - I get to work from home two days a week! I still have my job and my coworker can bring her dog in when I'm at home. My union rep is a lovely woman who knows her stuff and HR seem to have spent their time bollocking my supervisor.