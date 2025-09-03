'AITA for demanding a paternity test before I give $150,000 to my brother for his son’s life saving surgery?'

So, when they asked me for the money, I sat them down and tried to explain it as gently as I could. I told them this money is from our parents home and I need to be 100% sure its going to our family. I asked for a paternity test.

The reaction was hysterical. Sara just started screaming "What is wrong with you?!? how could you even think that?" and just pacing around and cussing me out. Liam was the opposite. He didn't yell or anything he just went completely still and silent and wouldn't even look at me.