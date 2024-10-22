Patient 'complains' about arachnophobic healthcare professional, 'she ran out screaming.' AITA?

"WIBTA if I ‘complain’ about my health care professional for running out of my room screaming over a tattoo?"

A few days ago I had an MRI guided biopsy. While I was inside of the MRI machine, one of my health care professionals came into the room and then ran screaming out of the room because she has arachnophobia and I have an unrealistic tattoo of a tarantula on my arm. To be clear, it’s VERY unrealistic, albeit large.

This caused a delay in my procedure. There was an unrelated second delay that kept me in the machine for almost 90 minutes. I was face down, with both my arms over my head. After the procedure, both of my arms were painfully asleep. After the biopsy I had to turn over to have them dress my incision site.