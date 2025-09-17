'AITA for paying for my dog’s surgery instead of helping my girlfriend’s sister with her rent?'

StrictShelter971 wrote:

You are not responsible for your girlfriend's sister's living situation. You are only responsible for you and your dog. Heck you are not even responsible for your girlfriend's financial situation on top of that. So I would suggest getting a new girlfriend if your current one is trying to get you to pay a strangers rent.

lovecraftink wrote:

Gross. NTA. Your dog cannot take care of themselves, can’t earn more can’t work more to save to drive themselves to a vet. That woman is an adult and should be more financially aware. Your girlfriend should be your ex.

Certain-Thought531 wrote:

How is her sister's living conditions your problem in any way?

She's your girlfriend, not your wife. And even a wife would have to be more considerate when asking for help for her sibling, rather than expecting and demanding it.

That's the bloodiest red flag in a relationship, if I were in your shoes, I'd consider the future carefully.

NTA.