'AITA for paying for my son's wedding but not my stepdaughters?' 'My wife is upset.'

She essentially said she cannot afford the cost of the wedding on her own, especially considering she is solely responsible for paying for the young kids' college and she has to save for that (my wife's ex refuses to contribute anything whatsoever beyond child support until they are 18 years old).

I told her they can get married at the courthouse like we did for less than $100. She said I could you use some of the money in my savings that I had set aside for my son. While that is technically my money, as far as I am concerned, it is my son's money.

My wife is upset because she sees it as fundamentally unfair that my son is getting a nice wedding and her daughter is not. While I understand the frustration, I do not think that it is my place to remedy the problem. AITA?

