'AITA for asking neighbors to move their farm stand to stop people from stealing from me?'

I ended up getting into an argument with a woman over it. I yelled, “HEY, STOP. THOSE ARE NOT FOR YOU TO TAKE.” She told her kid to move faster and then tried to run off. I caught up to her and asked what the hell her problem was.

She turned it around, saying, “How dare you swear in front of my child,” and asked why I was so angry. She asked if I was really that upset over a couple of tomatoes. I said, “Yes, I’m upset that you are stealing from me.”