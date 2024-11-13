'AITA for getting upset that my wedding guests ordered pizza because I only had vegan food?'

I was mortified. The caterers looked so embarrassed, and several guests hadn't even tried our carefully planned menu yet. When I confronted Tom, he said my aunt had texted him that "all the food is just vegetables," and they "couldn't let people go hungry at a wedding."

The pizza completely upstaged our expensive gourmet meal. People were taking photos and treating it like a joke. My mother-in-law posted on Facebook about how her son's wedding was "saved by pizza" because the bride tried to "force everyone to eat rabbit food."

I ended up crying in the bathroom, and my husband asked Tom and the cousins to leave. This caused a scene, and now half the family is calling us stuck-up and saying we ruined our own wedding by "pushing our beliefs" on everyone.