Man asks if he's wrong to 'encourage' his girlfriend to lose weight for her 'health.'

Weight and body image can be an uncomfortable topic of discussion, especially with your romantic partner...

So, when a conflicted person decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he was wrong to serious address his girlfriend's weight gain, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for encouraging my girlfriend to lose weight?

I'm 27 years old and have a girlfriend of 6 years who I live with. When we first got together she had an athletic body, that all changed the past couple years when she got promoted and started working longer hours.

She has started smoking weed every night claiming that it helped her relax after a hard days work. She also started eating like sh*6. She's about 19lbs heavier than when we first met and on her 5'2 frame it definitely shows.