Person asks if they're wrong to refuse to remove poison ivy for neighbor's kids.

So, when a conflicted neighbor decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about poison ivy, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
A family with young children recently moved into the house next door. The border between our yards (mostly on my side) has a ton of poison ivy. I'm extremely sensitive to it, so I haven't tried to control it except when it starts to grow too much into my yard (even when I do remove it, I have to suit up and wash everything thoroughly and I still somehow end up with a rash).
One of the parents came to my door last week to ask me to remove the poison ivy because their kids have been getting rashes when they play in that part of the yard. I said that I couldn't do that because of my sensitivity, but that they could just get it removed on their side and as long as their kids stayed in their own yard it wouldn't be an issue.