Person asks if they're wrong to refuse to remove poison ivy for neighbor's kids.

Maintaining peaceful and pleasant relationships with your neighbors can be important, but is it worth an awkward standoff when your neighbors are trying to remove the highly effective child-repellent in your yard?

So, when a conflicted neighbor decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about poison ivy, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for refusing to get rid of poison ivy at the edge of my yard?

A family with young children recently moved into the house next door. The border between our yards (mostly on my side) has a ton of poison ivy. I'm extremely sensitive to it, so I haven't tried to control it except when it starts to grow too much into my yard (even when I do remove it, I have to suit up and wash everything thoroughly and I still somehow end up with a rash).