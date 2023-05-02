Person encounters old high school bullies in gym, and gets them banned for homophobia.

As you get older, you can avoid your old high school bullies. People move away; you go to different colleges or avoid them. Regardless of the reasoning, bullies should (they may never) realize that being a bully is embarrassing and not something that should continue into their adulthood. Unfortunately, many people can't let go of high school, which is their peak.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, a person encounters their high school bullies in the wild, and they deal with them with real-world consequences.

They write:

I just started going to the gym, and I’m trying to make it a routine. I go at 2 AM so I don’t have to see anyone and feel embarrassed (I still do). Well, a couple of days ago, three girls I used to go to high school with were laughing when I walked in and making judgmental faces.