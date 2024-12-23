Person with nut allergy requires fellow passengers to stop eating, flight is nearly diverted. AITA?

I was flying cross-country last week and, like, I have this serious peanut allergy. Not like, “oh no, I'll get hives,” but like “I'll die if I eat a speck of peanut.” So anyway, I tell the flight attendant before we take off, and they make this announcement like, “hey everyone, no peanuts on this flight, please and ty” cool, right? Nope.
This dude behind me, like halfway through the flight, decides he’s gonna be that guy. He pulls out a bag of peanuts, starts chomping LOUD, and is like, “some people can’t tell the rest of us how to live our lives.” Like…ok???
The flight attendant comes over and is like, “sir is it ok if you don't eat that here? The person in front of you has a severe peanut allergy,” and he’s all, “it’s my right to eat peanuts.” People around us are like nodding and whispering about me being entitled or whatever. So I turn around and go, “cool, u wanna land the plane early so I can go to the ER?”
The flight attendant then walks back to like the gallery, but then comes back and is like, “put the snacks away or we’re diverting this flight.” Then everyone starts looking at me like I’m some villain for not wanting to die mid-air. When we land, people are straight-up glaring and someone even booed me. So, AITA for just trying to live?
OkGrapefruit7174 said:
NTA - also that’s one amazing flight attendent, actually caring! I’m sure everyone can survive without some peanuts for a few hours...
UnfairEntrance159 said:
NTA. He's a grown man, he can survive a few hours without peanuts. I really feel for you. I have bad asthma and perfume makes me sick. Yet people wear it in places that are supposed to be scent-free, like hospitals.
halfbakedr said:
NTA, flights getting diverted if you have a health emergency anyway. People are entitled and have no concept of community care.
Accomplished_Tour481 said:
YTA. If you are allergic, then you should be travelling with your epi pen and Benadryl (for protective measures).
Buck_Slamchest said:
Absolutely NTA. I'd have even been tempted to say to the guy "Sir, do you understand that you could be charged with second degree murder after I die because of what you're doing?"
DMV67 said:
YTA. Can a person really be so self entitled that they believe they can control the habits of an entire plane? How does this person survive other public events? Why is OP not wearing a mask in public?