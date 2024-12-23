Person with nut allergy requires fellow passengers to stop eating, flight is nearly diverted. AITA?

"AITA for asking the people next to me on the plane not to eat their food?"

I was flying cross-country last week and, like, I have this serious peanut allergy. Not like, “oh no, I'll get hives,” but like “I'll die if I eat a speck of peanut.” So anyway, I tell the flight attendant before we take off, and they make this announcement like, “hey everyone, no peanuts on this flight, please and ty” cool, right? Nope.

This dude behind me, like halfway through the flight, decides he’s gonna be that guy. He pulls out a bag of peanuts, starts chomping LOUD, and is like, “some people can’t tell the rest of us how to live our lives.” Like…ok???