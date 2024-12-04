Pet owner gives parents an ultimatum: 'I bring the dog, or I refuse to come for Christmas.' AITA?

"WIBTA for refusing to get a dog sitter for Christmas?"

I have a small dog. He is house broken and doesn’t destroy things. He barks sometimes and is a little annoying. He’s a dog. I live about 5 hours from my parents so I can’t leave him at home when I go visit them. If I lived nearby I would, no problem.

They do not want him in their house, and expect me to get a dogsitter when I visit. (They are not allergic, they just don’t like dogs). This costs $40-$60/ day and I can’t really afford it. And that’s not including holiday rates and closures.

WIBTA for telling my parents that if my spouse, and baby and I are going to drive 10 hours to see them then they should let me bring the dog, and otherwise I’m just not going to come?

EDITS: