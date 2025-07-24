'AITA for exposing a 'beloved' pet sitter for defrauding her clients?'

When my husband got home, there was poop all up our stairs, by the front door, and down the hallway. He said it was an absolute mess and that the whole house stunk. If the sitter had actually been coming, there was no way she wouldn’t have seen it.

My cats have never pooped outside of the litter box, so this was highly unusual. I didn’t confront her. I just paid her, figured it was a one-off, and decided I would never hire her again. At the time, I was dealing with my daughter’s medical condition in a hospital in a foreign country where English isn’t the primary language, along with my own 15-month battle with breast cancer. The cats were fine, and I had bigger fish to fry.