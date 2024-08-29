'Petty' bride bans sister from wedding, 'it might cause unnecessary drama.' AITA?

So, some background: My sister and I have always had a complicated relationship. We’re not super close, but we’ve always managed to stay cordial, mainly because of family gatherings and events. A few years ago, she got married, and I wasn’t invited. She claimed it was a small ceremony with only her husband’s family and a few close friends. I was hurt, but I didn’t make a big deal out of it and let it go.
Fast forward to now—I’m getting married. My fiancé and I are planning a slightly larger wedding with close family and friends. When it came time to send out invitations, I decided not to invite my sister. I felt like if she didn’t want me at her wedding, I shouldn’t feel obligated to invite her to mine.
My parents are furious and say I’m being petty and that I should be the bigger person. They insist that I invite her because “family is family.” But to me, it’s more about reciprocation and not wanting someone at my wedding who didn’t think I was important enough to be at theirs. My fiancé supports my decision but thinks it might cause unnecessary drama.
Now, my sister found out she wasn’t invited and called me, upset. She said she didn’t invite me to her wedding because she was under a lot of stress at the time and regrets it now.
She accused me of holding a grudge and ruining our relationship even further. I feel like I’m justified in my decision, but now I’m second-guessing myself. AITA for not inviting her?
Electrical-Ad-1798 said:
NTA, you're not unjustified but the question to ask yourself is whether you want any relationship you have with your sister to end. If the answer is no then bite the bullet and invite her.
NinjaHidingintheOpen said:
NTA. Tell tour sister to figure out a way to.make it up to you before the ceremony and you'll consider it. Watch as she does absolutely nothing.
DubiousPeoplePleaser said:
NTA she didn’t consider you family for her wedding. And claiming she regrets it now that it has consequences means nothing. She’s had years to apologize and make amends.
Catwomaninred said:
NTA. She regrets it now because she is the one not invited. You'll be a big doormat if you let her come. Tell your parents it's weird it was not a problem when it was my sister who did not invite me so either you just accept she won't be there or you can stay home with her to keep her company but she won't be there.
MikeReddit74 said:
NTA. Where was this “family is family” BS when you weren’t invited? I’d ask your parents that question the next time they give you any grief about it.
DottedUnicorn said:
NTA. She could invite who she wanted at her wedding and now it's your turn. She reaps what she sowed.
SubjectBuilder3793 said:
NTA. It doesn't sound like she expressed that regret at any time since then. I guess this is one of the things that make you not so close.