'AITA for being 'petty' by refusing to spend $30 on my step-kid's anti-dandruff shampoo?' UPDATED

I want to make it clear, I don't mind paying this. If this will help her love herself and feel more confident, I am 100% in, hence why I was the one to book everything. I recently noticed Sasha has pretty bad dandruff, like, looks like snow on her scalp. I mentioned to partner maybe we should get her some anti-dandruff shampoo but in a subtle way.

She has never mentioned it before and I wasn't about to bring it up in case it knocked her confidence. We were at the shops today getting shampoo for my terribly damaged hair, and it was about $12 a bottle (so 24 for shampoo and conditioner on special for half price). Partner found anti dandruff shampoo but it was 15 a bottle, not on special.