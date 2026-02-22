"AITA for phone use in the locker room?"

My wife (28F) and I (29F) take our son (2M) to the pool every Saturday morning for swim class. After class, I change first and my wife showers our son and then I change him while she gets changed.

I changed my son and gave him a snack. He was pretty wiggly and wanting to run all over the locker room. I can’t take him to the lobby or he will cry for mom. So I took him into one of the private changing stalls and closed the curtain half way.

The view to the locker room from the stalls is only the sinks in the bathroom. There were plenty of changing stalls available. I turned a YouTube kids thing on the lowest volume and set it on his lap on the chair while I packed the bag.